Raiders Rumors: Lamarcus Joyner to Be Released; Was Set to Make $9.95M

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from defensive back Lamarcus Joyner, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Joyner would have made $9.95 million for the 2021 season.

Joyner isn't the first player that the Raiders have moved on from in recent days—Gabe Jackson and Richie Incognito were reportedly released last week as the team attempts to better its salary cap situation. Before dropping the trio of players, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reported that the Raiders would be between $17 million and $22 million over the cap.

With Joyner's release saving the team nearly $10 million and Jackson and Incognito combining to save them more than $15 million, they're certainly in better shape heading into the final week of the league year.

Through 14 games, he had five pass breakups and 66 combined tackles, with six for loss. The Florida State product never quite found his stride with the Raiders, but he had more success through his five years with the Rams franchise and figures to be a solid piece of the defensive line for a team that could use veteran depth.

Joyner's absence will leave the team with Trayvon Mullen at the position. Mullen, a significantly cheaper option who carries a $2 million cap hit entering the third year of his rookie deal, had two interceptions and 14 passes defended in 2020, with 64 combined tackles.