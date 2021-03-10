Dolphins' Top Players to Prioritize in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

In 2020, the Miami Dolphins' free agency priority was clear: upgrade the defense. The Dolphins utilized their extra cap room to bring in multiple defenders who instantly upgraded a unit that let them down time and time again in the 2019 season.

This year, they once again have the resources to be a player in free agency. The latest numbers from Spotrac project the Dolphins to have $35.6 million in space.

In a market where many teams are making sacrifices just to get under the cap, that's some serious bargaining power.

General manager Chris Grier will still have to be wise in his spending, though. The team has serious momentum after a 10-6 campaign that saw them just miss the playoffs. Without many key free agents of their own, every signing has to make the team better in 2021 to get the most out of this offseason.

Based on their needs, money to spend and ability to address needs in the draft, these are the guys they should be pushing to sign first. Also included is an alternate Plan B should they be unable to sign the first option.