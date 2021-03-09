Allen Robinson Franchise-Tagged by Bears Ahead of 2021 NFL Free Agency

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears have placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Allen Robinson ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the tag carries an $18 million price tag.

Robinson played out the final season of a three-year, $42 million deal he signed with the Bears in 2018. He has been a consistent bright spot in an otherwise inconsistent offense, recording 102 receptions for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns last season.

The Penn State product landed his first contract with the Bears while coming off a torn ACL suffered in the 2017 season. He has remained largely healthy in Chicago, missing three games in 2018 before playing all 16 the last two seasons.

The Bears will look to continue with Robinson as a focal point in their offense, though they may have prolonged negotiations on their hands. Robinson seemed to indicate negotiations were headed nowhere last month in an interview with NFL writer Tyler Dunne.

"Unfortunately we've come to what seems to be a fork in the road," Robinson said. "But not even a fork. We haven't even been given a viable option to be able to do those things that we want to do without sacrificing a ridiculous amount pretty much for the rest of my career."

Robinson will be under no obligation to report to the Bears until he signs the tag. Given his apparent frustration with his contract situation throughout the 2020 season and the lack of progress in negotiations ahead of Tuesday's franchise deadline, this has the makings of a situation that will stretch into the offseason.

The Bears and Robinson have until July 15 to reach a long-term contract extension, or he will play out the 2021 campaign on the tag.