Bears' Top Players to Prioritize in 2021 NFL Free Agency

The Chicago Bears managed to reach the postseason in 2020, which was enough of an accomplishment to save the jobs of coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. However, Chicago got to the playoffs with a mere 8-8 record and should be looking to improve its roster in the offseason.

The Bears' biggest need is at quarterback, and Chicago may have a plan there that doesn't involve free agency. According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are prepared to make a run at Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

"The thinking among multiple sources is the Bears have prioritized making a run at Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson," Biggs wrote.

If Chicago somehow lands Wilson, they may not have the cap space to be players in free agency. Chicago is currently projected to be $2.8 million over the cap. If the Bears don't land Wilson and are able to clear some cap room? There are a few players they should have as top free-agent priorities.

We'll examine three of those players here.