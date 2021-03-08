WFT's Top Players to Prioritize in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team shocked plenty of people in 2020. While their 7-9 record wasn't in and of itself impressive, it was good enough to claim the NFC East. This means that under the direction of head coach Ron Rivera, Washington went from "earning" the No. 2 pick in the draft to hosting a playoff game in less than a year.

Just getting to the playoffs should never be a team's ultimate goal, though, and the Football Team will look to push deeper in 2021. New general manager Martin Mayhew will have a chance to make his mark on the effort on March 17, when free agency officially kicks off.

With a few more pieces in place, Washington could be more than just a playoff participant. It could win a game or two and be a realistic threat for the Super Bowl. Fortunately, Mayhew and the Football Team come armed with a projected $48.8 million in cap space.

Adding a couple of key pieces won't only be possible, it should be likely.

Where should the Football Team look to spend its proverbial fat cash in free agency? That's what we'll examine here. We'll examine three players who should be at the top of Washington's priority list in 2021 free agency.