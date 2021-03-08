    LeBron James Praises Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard: 'Simply Ain't Fair!!!'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James smiles during the first half of basketball's NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    LeBron James didn't do much to help his team's 170-150 win over Team Durant in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.

    He did, however, play the role of doting general manager after Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard went on a shooting tear. In a tweet sent after the game, James said he kept telling Curry and Lillard to shoot from longer distances as they stretched the lead in the second half.

    Lillard was especially dominant down the stretch, scoring 11 of Team LeBron's final 14 points and ending the game on a jaw-dropping 40-foot jumper. Curry and Lillard both took long attempts as LeBron's squad attempted to get to the 170-point target score, with Team Durant not having much of a chance after halftime.

    Lillard finished with 32 points, and Curry dropped 28, but both fell short of game MVP honors thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who made good on his word to lead Team LeBron to victory. Antetokounmpo made all 16 of his shots as part of a 35-point, seven-rebound effort that will go down as one of the best performances in All-Star Game history.

