Fantasy Basketball 2021: Ranking Sleepers to Target for 2nd Half

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons will not be in contention for a playoff position, but they could carry immense value in fantasy basketball leagues during the second half of the season.

With Blake Griffin officially gone and the focus on developing younger players, the Pistons have the potential to produce a few of the top sleepers.

Saddiq Bey and Wayne Ellington can provide three-point shooting depth, Mason Plumlee has played well in the starting center role and Dennis Smith Jr. turned in a few strong performances prior to the All-Star break.

The other top sleepers to watch will not provide all-around value, but if you can use them to fill in stat categories, such as three-point shooting and rebounds, you could have a more complete roster that lands a few extra wins between now and May.