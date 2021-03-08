ACC Tournament 2021: Bracket Seeds, Odds, Matchups and Predictions

3 of 3

Virginia and Florida State are the top two seeds, and there's a strong chance they'll both reach the championship game of the ACC tournament. While North Carolina has been playing better of late and could make a run, the Tar Heels are likely going to have trouble getting past the Seminoles in a potential semifinal matchup.

So while there could be some close games along the way, it'll be Virginia and Florida State battling it out for the ACC tournament title on Saturday night.

The Cavaliers (17-6) had a bit of a rough stretch in late February, losing three straight games, but they've bounced back with wins over Miami and Louisville to close out the regular season. As usual, Virginia is a strong defensive team, and it led the ACC with 59.8 points allowed per game.

The Seminoles (15-5) have yet to lose consecutive games, but they did lose two of their past three, falling to North Carolina and Notre Dame. But they're a strong offensive team, having led the ACC in points per game (79.6) and three-point percentage (38.5), so they could get back on track by getting hot in the conference tournament.

Florida State would have won the ACC regular-season title for the second straight year if it had beaten Notre Dame. However, it lost and Virginia beat Louisville, giving the Cavaliers their third regular-season conference championship in four seasons.

When Virginia and Florida State faced off in the lone regular-season meeting between the two teams on Feb. 15, the Seminoles built a big lead early and cruised to an 81-60 win. They shot 50 percent from the field and went 13-for-24 (54.2 percent) from behind the arc.

If Florida State shoots like that during the ACC tourney, it'll be difficult to beat. The Cavaliers couldn't stop the Seminoles last time, and that could happen again in a potential championship game matchup.

As for earlier in the tournament, don't expect any huge upsets. It's possible that No. 6-seeded North Carolina will take down No. 3-seeded Virginia Tech to earn a spot in the semis, while No. 4-seeded Georgia Tech could have some trouble against No. 5-seeded Clemson in the quarterfinals.

But if North Carolina and Clemson make it to the semis, neither is likely to get past Florida State and Virginia, respectively. The Seminoles and Cavaliers have been strong, and while they should already have spots secured for the NCAA tournament, they could benefit from building some momentum heading into March Madness.

The Seminoles were the regular-season champions in 2020 and were the No. 1 seed, but the tourney was canceled before reaching the end.

This year, Florida State will be motivated to notch its second ACC tourney title, and that's what it will do.

