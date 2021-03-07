    Warriors' Steph Curry Dedicates 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest Title to Klay Thompson

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2021

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds the trophy after winning the 3-point contest at basketball's NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    To the surprise of exactly no one, Steph Curry won the 3-Point Contest on Sunday night during All-Star Weekend, posting an opening-round score of 31 before beating Mike Conley Jr. by one point in the final round with a 28. 

    After his win, Curry dedicated the title to his injured teammate, Klay Thompson:  

    "I get to bring this home finally," Curry said of the trophy. "The Splash Bros bring it back. So this one goes out to Klay Thompson. We got it done, big fella."

    It was Curry's second 3-Point Contest victory. He first claimed the title in 2015, and Thompson won the following year. Devin Booker, Joe Harris and Buddy Hield won the event the past three years before Curry brought the hardware back to the Bay Area. 

    Related

      Steph Wins 2021 3-Point Contest for Second Career Title

      Steph Wins 2021 3-Point Contest for Second Career Title
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Steph Wins 2021 3-Point Contest for Second Career Title

      RSN
      via RSN

      Blake Griffin, Nets Agree to Contract for Rest of Season

      Blake Griffin, Nets Agree to Contract for Rest of Season
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Blake Griffin, Nets Agree to Contract for Rest of Season

      RSN
      via RSN

      All-Star Sunday game thread

      All-Star Sunday game thread
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      All-Star Sunday game thread

      Brady Klopfer
      via Golden State Of Mind

      Report: Nets to Sign Blake Griffin

      Brooklyn is expected to sign the six-time All-Star after he cleared waivers (Shams)

      Report: Nets to Sign Blake Griffin
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Nets to Sign Blake Griffin

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report