Warriors' Steph Curry Dedicates 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest Title to Klay Thompson

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

To the surprise of exactly no one, Steph Curry won the 3-Point Contest on Sunday night during All-Star Weekend, posting an opening-round score of 31 before beating Mike Conley Jr. by one point in the final round with a 28.

After his win, Curry dedicated the title to his injured teammate, Klay Thompson:

"I get to bring this home finally," Curry said of the trophy. "The Splash Bros bring it back. So this one goes out to Klay Thompson. We got it done, big fella."

It was Curry's second 3-Point Contest victory. He first claimed the title in 2015, and Thompson won the following year. Devin Booker, Joe Harris and Buddy Hield won the event the past three years before Curry brought the hardware back to the Bay Area.