    Zach Ertz Trade Rumors: Deal for Eagles TE 'Could Happen in the Coming Days'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 8, 2021
    Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz walks to the locker room after an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

    Zach Ertz's days as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles may be numbered.

    According to Michael Silver of NFL Network, "multiple teams have called the Eagles" about a trade for the three-time Pro Bowl tight end, "and a deal could happen in the coming days." 

    As quarterback Carson Wentz looked for an out following the Eagles' 4-11-1 season, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported in mid-February that Ertz was "bracing for a change of scenery." 

    With Wentz reportedly headed to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a package of draft picks, that leaves Ertz, who missed five games in 2020 because of injuries. The Stanford product had a largely productive career throughout his eight seasons in Philadelphia, where he has played since he was drafted in the second round in 2013. 

    The 30-year-old completed this season with 335 receiving yards and one touchdown, a year after recording 916 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. In 2018, he posted a career-high 1,163 yards and tied a career high with eight touchdowns.

    Without him this past season, the Eagles looked to fellow tight end Dallas Goedert, who posted 524 yards and three touchdowns, while backup Richard Rodgers tacked on 345 yards with two scores. Goedert will return in the final year of his contract, while Rodgers is a restricted free agent this offseason. 

    Ertz's contract carries a $12.5 million cap hit, and if the Eagles elect to move on from him, they'll assume $7.8 million in dead money, per Spotrac

    If Ertz moves on, the Eagles will be tasked with finding more than a quarterback this offseason. Goedert is capable of assuming the TE1 role, but the team will likely need some reinforcements.

