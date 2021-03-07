The Real Winners and Losers from AEW Revolution 2021 Results

The Real Winners and Losers from AEW Revolution 2021 ResultsMarch 8, 2021
All Elite Wrestling had its first pay-per-view of 2021 on Sunday with Revolution. The event featured several different stipulations and gimmick matches in addition to a few surprises.
Rebel faked an injury to get out of competing in a tag team match with Britt Baker, which paved the way for Maki Itoh to replace her. The Joshi star made an impact during the recent women's tournament and gained a lot of fans in the process. We also saw the debuts of Ethan Page and Christian Cage.
Let's take a look at some of the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's show and why the results of certain matches don't always indicate who benefitted the most.
Winner: Maki Itoh
Maki Itoh became one of the breakout stars during the AEW Women's Eliminator tournament due to her energetic style and foul-mouthed approach to social media. The internet has embraced her and that popularity has led to her getting another opportunity on a much bigger stage.
Rebel, or Reba, was injured by Nyla Rose and in spite of Britt Baker's doctor's note clearing her, AEW's Role Model was forced to find a replacement. This is where Itoh comes into the picture.
The Joshi star came out singing a pop song but likely disappointed a few fans when she failed to scream any obscenities into the mic.
She and Baker battled Thunder Rosa and Riho in the pre-show bout. Even though they didn't appear on the main card, they still had the distinction of kicking off the action for the night, which can be a spot that is just as important as any bout on the card.
The first match sets the tone for the rest of the night. It can either get the crowd excited or make everybody lower their expectations for the rest of the show.
The announcers did a good job talking Itoh up throughout the match and she had a handful of enjoyable moments, including a beautiful counter on Riho into a single-leg crab that almost ended the fight.
Having this kind of exposure is huge for Itoh whether she ends up with AEW or not because fans who enjoyed her here may be inclined to check out more of her work in the future. Coming out of this on the winning side of the match made her night even better.
Loser: MJF
MJF and Jericho looked poised to win the tag titles at Revolution. They got into Nick and Matt Jackson's heads by attacking their father and had Wardlow at ringside to give them an extra boost.
The buildup to this event saw The Inner Circle in turmoil. There was an argument over which tag team would represent the group and Sammy Guevara quit out of frustration.
Had Jericho and MJF won, it would have given Santana and Ortiz a reason to turn on them down the line and demand a title match. If AEW wants to break up the faction, this would have been the best way to do it.
This was also MJF's chance to win his first title in AEW. He is a two-time Dynamite Diamond winner but has yet to get a belt around his waist. Jericho can always afford a loss due to his veteran status but MJF needed this win for multiple reasons. We will have to see where this leads on Dynamite.
Winner: Jungle Boy
Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus may have come up short in the Casino Tag Team Battle Royal but with a gutsy performance as one of the last two men in the ring, Jungle Boy helped keep Jurassic Express in the conversation.
Luchasaurus was eliminated several minutes before the bout was over, so JB was all alone for most of the time he was in the ring. He eliminated a few people, with Pac among those he threw over the top rope.
Rey Fenix might have won the match but the final exchange he had with Jungle Boy helped highlight how good both men are when they are working with someone who uses a similar style.
Jungle Boy is not as experienced as Fenix but he kept up with every move. Their reverse hurricanrana was as picture-perfect as it gets.
Pac and Fenix will receive the next title shot against The Young Bucks but we should expect to see Jurassic Express circling the belts, too.
Loser: Orange Cassidy
All Elite Wrestling is trying to build a lot of stars in a short time and, unfortunately, that sometimes means we get pushes that start and stop.
Orange Cassidy got the biggest win of his career on September 5 at All Out when he defeated Chris Jericho. Seven months later and he is losing a tag team match to Miro and Kip Sabian.
The win was good for Miro and helped portray him as a dominant force but you can't help but notice how Cassidy went from being one of the most featured stars on TV to being used sparingly in recent months.
OC can always bounce back. Nothing that has happened is going to impact his career in a negative way but in the short-term, it looks like he has lost a lot of momentum.
Trent's injury came at an unfortunate time for Chuck Taylor, too. It doesn't feel like AEW will book him as a successful singles competitor, so he and Cassidy have become the de facto Best Friends until Trent returns. That might be when Cassidy's singles push gets going again.
Winners: Ethan Page and Christian
"All Ego" Ethan Page made his debut at AEW Revolution during the Face of the Revolution Ladder match as the surprise sixth entrant.
Page is a veteran of the indie scene and has appeared for promotions such as Evolve, Impact and Ring of Honor. This is a good acquisition for AEW and a big opportunity for the Canadian superstar.
His first match also included Cody, Lance Archer, Penta el Zero Miedo, Max Caster and Scorpio Sky. Any of them would have been acceptable winners, which is not something you can say about most six-man matches.
Page had some impressive spots, including an impressive Razor's Edge to Archer. Sky ultimately won by pulling down a literal brass ring.
This was a smart way to debut Page without having to give him a big win. He is one of five men who came up short, so it's not as if he was pinned in his debut bout. What's important is Page was treated like a big deal and looked good in his first outing.
Another big debut from Sunday's show was Christian Cage. The former WWE world champion has signed with AEW but he did not deliver a promo, so we have no idea what role he will fill. We should get a better idea of how he will be used on Dynamite.
His first appearance in AEW comes less than two months after he appeared in the men's Royal Rumble match for WWE. If he is cleared to wrestle, we could see him reignite a few of his past feuds in AEW.