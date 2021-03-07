The Real Winners and Losers from AEW Revolution 2021 Results

1 of 5

Maki Itoh became one of the breakout stars during the AEW Women's Eliminator tournament due to her energetic style and foul-mouthed approach to social media. The internet has embraced her and that popularity has led to her getting another opportunity on a much bigger stage.

Rebel, or Reba, was injured by Nyla Rose and in spite of Britt Baker's doctor's note clearing her, AEW's Role Model was forced to find a replacement. This is where Itoh comes into the picture.

The Joshi star came out singing a pop song but likely disappointed a few fans when she failed to scream any obscenities into the mic.

She and Baker battled Thunder Rosa and Riho in the pre-show bout. Even though they didn't appear on the main card, they still had the distinction of kicking off the action for the night, which can be a spot that is just as important as any bout on the card.

The first match sets the tone for the rest of the night. It can either get the crowd excited or make everybody lower their expectations for the rest of the show.

The announcers did a good job talking Itoh up throughout the match and she had a handful of enjoyable moments, including a beautiful counter on Riho into a single-leg crab that almost ended the fight.

Having this kind of exposure is huge for Itoh whether she ends up with AEW or not because fans who enjoyed her here may be inclined to check out more of her work in the future. Coming out of this on the winning side of the match made her night even better.