WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 12

Credit: WWE.com

With just one week before WWE Fastlane 2021 and WrestleMania 37 less than one month away, the Road to WrestleMania was heating up. The March 12 edition of Friday Night SmackDown promised major faceoffs between top stars.

Daniel Bryan earned an opportunity to fight Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane by defeating Jey Uso last week. He and The Head of the Table were required to sign the contract for their match this week, stepping into the same ring with hatred brewing between them.

Kevin Owens invited the two women set to fight at WrestleMania 37 onto "The KO Show," Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. Before their battle at The Show of Shows and even before they teamed up to face Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at Fastlane, the two women had a chance to talk about their future.

Apollo Crews has allowed his true colors to shine through, embracing his heritage but also a ruthless, egotistical edge. His first act was to badly injure Big E, and the WWE intercontinental champion returned this week with plans for revenge.

The blue brand did not have any major matches promised for the night, but anything could happen. Each of these segments had a chance to lay the groundwork for some of the biggest clashes of the year for WWE.