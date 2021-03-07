    Steelers Website: Smith-Schuster 'Unlikely to Want to Accept' PIT Contract Offer

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) reacts after a turnover in the first half during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
    Justin Berl/Associated Press

    It's looking increasingly like JuJu Smith-Schuster's career in Pittsburgh is over.

    Bob Labriola of the team's official site wrote Smith-Schuster is "unlikely to want to accept" a contract from the Steelers because of the team's cap constraints. Pittsburgh is currently just $3.6 million under the projected cap for 2021.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

