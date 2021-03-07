Steelers Website: Smith-Schuster 'Unlikely to Want to Accept' PIT Contract Offer

Justin Berl/Associated Press

It's looking increasingly like JuJu Smith-Schuster's career in Pittsburgh is over.

Bob Labriola of the team's official site wrote Smith-Schuster is "unlikely to want to accept" a contract from the Steelers because of the team's cap constraints. Pittsburgh is currently just $3.6 million under the projected cap for 2021.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.