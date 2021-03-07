    NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2021: Start Time, TV Info and Live Stream Info

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2021

    Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kim Klement/Associated Press

    Fans will still be treated to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest despite scheduling changes for All-Star weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Unlike the usual Saturday night festivities, all the events in Atlanta will take place Sunday with the dunk contest coming at halftime of the NBA All-Star game.

    Here is what you need to know to watch the annual event.

         

    2021 Dunk Contest

    Date: Sunday, March 7

    Time: Halftime of All-Star Game (Game starts at 8 p.m. ET)

    TV: TNT

    Live Stream: TNTDrama.com

    Contestants: Obi Tobbin (New York Knicks), Cassius Stanley (Indiana Pacers), Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers)

          

    The changes to the schedule could lead to a quicker and arguably better Slam Dunk Contest with a more satisfying ending.

    All three contestants will get two dunks in the first round with each of the five judges grading them for a combined score up to 50. Just like in past years, the top two competitors will then advance to the finals.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The change for this year's version comes in the last round. The two remaining players get just one dunk and the judges will vote on the winner, rather than giving out scores. This would prevent any tiebreakers with repeated 50-point dunks, a system that prevented Aaron Gordon from winning twice.

    Knicks rookie Obi Toppin could be someone to watch after producing huge dunks during his collegiate career at Dayton, but both Cassius Stanley and Anfernee Simons are capable of turning heads during Sunday's festivities.

    Related

      Embiid, Simmons Out of ASG

      76ers All-Stars won’t play in tonight’s game due to COVID-19 contact tracing

      Embiid, Simmons Out of ASG
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Embiid, Simmons Out of ASG

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Zion to Start for Embiid

      Pelicans star will start for Team Durant in place of Joel Embiid who is out due to COVID-19 contact tracing (Woj)

      Zion to Start for Embiid
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Zion to Start for Embiid

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      LeBron Signed Rookie Card Sells for $1.5M

      LeBron Signed Rookie Card Sells for $1.5M
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron Signed Rookie Card Sells for $1.5M

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Adam Silver on COVID-19 Vaccine

      NBA commissioner believes 'most' players will get the vaccine, but he will not require them to receive it

      Adam Silver on COVID-19 Vaccine
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Adam Silver on COVID-19 Vaccine

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report