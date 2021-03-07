NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2021: Start Time, TV Info and Live Stream Info

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Fans will still be treated to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest despite scheduling changes for All-Star weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike the usual Saturday night festivities, all the events in Atlanta will take place Sunday with the dunk contest coming at halftime of the NBA All-Star game.

Here is what you need to know to watch the annual event.

2021 Dunk Contest

Date: Sunday, March 7

Time: Halftime of All-Star Game (Game starts at 8 p.m. ET)

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTDrama.com

Contestants: Obi Tobbin (New York Knicks), Cassius Stanley (Indiana Pacers), Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers)

The changes to the schedule could lead to a quicker and arguably better Slam Dunk Contest with a more satisfying ending.

All three contestants will get two dunks in the first round with each of the five judges grading them for a combined score up to 50. Just like in past years, the top two competitors will then advance to the finals.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The change for this year's version comes in the last round. The two remaining players get just one dunk and the judges will vote on the winner, rather than giving out scores. This would prevent any tiebreakers with repeated 50-point dunks, a system that prevented Aaron Gordon from winning twice.

Knicks rookie Obi Toppin could be someone to watch after producing huge dunks during his collegiate career at Dayton, but both Cassius Stanley and Anfernee Simons are capable of turning heads during Sunday's festivities.