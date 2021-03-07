Jon Jones Tweets Israel Adesanya 'Superfight' Is off After Jan Blachowicz's Win

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Jon Jones doesn't appear too enthused about a "superfight" with Israel Adesanya anymore.

Jones said the potential bout was off after Adesanya's unanimous-decision loss to Jan Błachowicz at UFC 259 (warning: NSFW):

Jones-Adesanya had been mentioned as a potential dream fight for the UFC had Adesanya been able to successfully make the move to light heavyweight.

Jones has not fought since defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 last February. The only non-victories of his storied career were of his own doing, a disqualification against Matt Hamill in 2009 on The Ultimate Fighter and a no contest against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 caused by a positive drug test.

Jones vacated the light heavyweight championship last August, clearing the path for Błachowicz to take control of the division. Błachowicz and Jones have never fought. UFC President Dana White said Glover Teixeira is next in line among light heavyweights, but a Jones-Błachowicz bout could be the new goal for the UFC if Błachowicz is able to defend his championship.

For now, it appears Jones-Adesanya will rise near the top of the list of "what if?" fights that never took place.