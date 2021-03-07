NCAA Bracket 2021: Forecasting Potentially Epic 1st-Round Matchups

0 of 3

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

March Madness got its name for a reason. The NCAA men's basketball tournament can be wild, unpredictable and thrilling. You never know what might happen once the 68-team field is set.

It's not quite time for the mayhem. There are still some major conference tournaments that need to take place that will help shape the bracket for this year's Big Dance. Then the selection committee will reveal the field March 14.

Sports fans are hungrier than ever before for March Madness this season because last year's tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If past years are any indication, then it shouldn't take long for some close, exciting games to take place. Based on some bracket projections, here's a look at several potential first-round matchups that would likely get the tournament off to a thrilling start.