NBA Has Sent Roughly 200 Cease-and-Desist Letters over All-Star Parties

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The NBA's arrival in Atlanta for the All-Star Game this weekend has been accompanied by numerous independent events and parties all using the league to draw attendees.

The only problem with that is the NBA wants nothing to do with them.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the NBA has issued nearly 200 cease-and-desist orders to promoters across Atlanta who have used the league's All-Star Game logo to drum up interest in pre- and after-parties throughout the weekend.

The notices follow a plea from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to avoid large gatherings in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 despite the NBA's presence in town.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league is attempting to create a "mini bubble" in Atlanta for the All-Star Game as it works to keep participants and guests as safe as possible during the break. Notably, anyone granted access to All-Star events must check into their hotel by 7 p.m. ET on Saturday and remain there until doors open at State Farm Arena for the start of Sunday's festivities.

No NBA-affiliated parties open to the public will be taking place this year.

Unlike previous All-Star Weekends, the NBA has significantly pared down its schedule and will host the Skills Competition, Slam Dunk Contest and Three-Point Challenge all on Sunday. Traditionally the league would host a separate skills exhibition along with a celebrity game in the days leading up to the All-Star Game.

Less than a day before the 2021 All-Star Game tips off, the NBA is reaffirming its stance on extracurricular activities in Atlanta and telling promoters to stop using the league to drum up interest for any parties being planned.