Adam Silver: 'Nothing Aberrational' About NBA Referee Calls Despite Criticism

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver commented Saturday on players recently criticizing the league's officiating.

According to Mark Medina of USA Today, Silver said: "In terms of the data, there is nothing aberrational happening in terms of accuracy of calls or technicals. But I will say everyone is under enormous pressure this year. Officials aren't exempt from that."

Most recently, the NBA fined Utah Jazz All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert for speaking out against the officiating following Wednesday's 131-123 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Per ESPN, NBA executive vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe announced that Mitchell had been fined $25,000 and Gobert had been fined $20,000.

Mitchell received two technical fouls in overtime of the loss to Philly and was ejected with 30.5 seconds left. Afterward, Mitchell said he was tired of getting "screwed" by the officials.

Meanwhile, Gobert said:

"Our guys are not able to get calls everybody else in the f--king league gets. We know we are the Utah Jazz, and maybe some people don't want to see us go as far as we can go, but it's disappointing.

"Three times in a row, Mike Conley is going to the rim, and they're grabbing him right in front of the officials, and there's no calls. And on the other end, there are calls that are invisible that are being made."

Utah owns the best record in the NBA entering the All-Star break at 27-9.

Los Angeles Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell also spoke out against an officiating decision that resulted in his getting whistled for a technical foul during Wednesday's 123-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Harrell said he merely yelled, "and-1" without cursing or using any abusive language. Harrell added that the official was "in her feelings because she felt like I was too loud with her or I belittled her when we were talking."

While officials will always be questioned, Silver clearly doesn't believe his league has an officiating problem.

Questionable calls will always be made, and it just so happens that some players have been more vocal about it than usual over the past week.