    Adam Silver: 'Nothing Aberrational' About NBA Referee Calls Despite Criticism

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2021

    NBA Commissioner Adam Silver does an interview before Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    NBA Commissioner Adam Silver commented Saturday on players recently criticizing the league's officiating.

    According to Mark Medina of USA Today, Silver said: "In terms of the data, there is nothing aberrational happening in terms of accuracy of calls or technicals. But I will say everyone is under enormous pressure this year. Officials aren't exempt from that."

    Most recently, the NBA fined Utah Jazz All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert for speaking out against the officiating following Wednesday's 131-123 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

    Per ESPNNBA executive vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe announced that Mitchell had been fined $25,000 and Gobert had been fined $20,000.

    Mitchell received two technical fouls in overtime of the loss to Philly and was ejected with 30.5 seconds left. Afterward, Mitchell said he was tired of getting "screwed" by the officials.

    Meanwhile, Gobert said:

    "Our guys are not able to get calls everybody else in the f--king league gets. We know we are the Utah Jazz, and maybe some people don't want to see us go as far as we can go, but it's disappointing.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "Three times in a row, Mike Conley is going to the rim, and they're grabbing him right in front of the officials, and there's no calls. And on the other end, there are calls that are invisible that are being made."

    Utah owns the best record in the NBA entering the All-Star break at 27-9.

    Los Angeles Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell also spoke out against an officiating decision that resulted in his getting whistled for a technical foul during Wednesday's 123-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

    Harrell said he merely yelled, "and-1" without cursing or using any abusive language. Harrell added that the official was "in her feelings because she felt like I was too loud with her or I belittled her when we were talking."

    While officials will always be questioned, Silver clearly doesn't believe his league has an officiating problem.

    Questionable calls will always be made, and it just so happens that some players have been more vocal about it than usual over the past week.

    Related

      NBA Hasn't Discussed Changing Logo

      Amid discussion that the league should change its logo to Kobe Bryant, Adam Silver says there are 'no ongoing discussions at the league office' but 'things change over time'

      NBA Hasn't Discussed Changing Logo
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Hasn't Discussed Changing Logo

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Adam Silver Respects LeBron's ASG Take

      NBA Commissioner didn't take offense to Lakers star's critical comments regarding the league's decision to hold the All-Star Game

      Adam Silver Respects LeBron's ASG Take
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Adam Silver Respects LeBron's ASG Take

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Adam Silver 'Fairly Optimistic' 2021-22 NBA Season Will Start on Time

      Adam Silver 'Fairly Optimistic' 2021-22 NBA Season Will Start on Time
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Adam Silver 'Fairly Optimistic' 2021-22 NBA Season Will Start on Time

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Most Memorable All-Star Weekend Moments 📊

      Looking back at our 10 favorite moments since 2000 from the NBA's biggest weekend

      Most Memorable All-Star Weekend Moments 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Most Memorable All-Star Weekend Moments 📊

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report