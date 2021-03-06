Ty Montgomery, Saints Agree to 1-Year Contract Ahead of NFL Free Agency

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back running back Ty Montgomery.

The team announced Saturday it agreed to terms with Montgomery on a one-year contract ahead of free agency.

Montgomery signed with the Saints as a free agent in May. A hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve early in the 2020 season, but he played six games during the regular season and in New Orleans' playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 28-year-old Stanford product wasn't used frequently by head coach Sean Payton, producing 128 yards from scrimmage on 22 touches and adding two kickoff returns for 57 yards in Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints are stacked at running back with Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray as their top two options. Montgomery and Dwayne Washington split time as the No. 3 back.

Since entering the NFL in 2015 as a third-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers, Montgomery has been a Swiss army knife. He's split time between running back and wide receiver and has been effective in both roles with 2,145 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns on 366 touches.