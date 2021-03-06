Jon Moxley Says He, Kenny Omega Are Best in the World, Aren't Being 'Held Back'

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Ahead of his AEW World Championship match against Kenny Omega at Revolution on Sunday, Jon Moxley called himself and Omega the best wrestlers in the world.

Mox made the declaration Friday in an interview with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN, who asked if he and Omega were the "the two best guys in this business":

"To answer your question very simply and expediently, yes. But I'm not, especially in something like wrestling; it's not like hockey where if you win a Stanley Cup, you're the best hockey team. In wrestling, that's not necessarily the case. It's different. ...

"But yes, I think we are the two best wrestlers in the world right now. Because if I had to answer why, I'd say because what we do, especially here at AEW, is we're being the best versions of ourselves. We're not being fettered or held back. We're not being put in any boxes. We're fully creating the things we want to create, the things we want to be. We're not being held back by just about anything."

To Moxley's point, he and Omega will do battle in a match at Revolution that has been a rarity in the United States.

Moxley and Omega are set to clash in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, which is a stipulation that was popularized in Japan in the 1990s and has never gone mainstream in American wrestling promotions.

Since leaving WWE to sign with AEW, Moxley has often talked about how much more freedom he has. It is fair to say that WWE never would have allowed Mox to compete in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, given that the company primarily caters to a young audience.

Moxley and Omega have wrestled in a hardcore match before, as Moxley beat Omega in an unsanctioned "lights out" match at Full Gear in 2019. That match was brutal in that it featured plenty of weaponry and blood, but Sunday's match could be even more intense.

In addition to proving they can thrive in that environment, Moxley and Omega showed good chemistry in a regular singles match in December as well, which is when Omega beat Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

Sunday's bout could very well spell the end of the rivalry between Moxley and Omega for now, and it presents them with a great opportunity to prove Moxley's thesis that they are the two best wrestlers in the world.

