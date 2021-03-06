    WWE SmackDown Ratings Up with Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso Steel Cage Main Event

    Photo credit: WWE.com.

    Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown, which featured a steel-cage main event between Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso, saw its ratings improve compared to last week.

    According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown's two-hour show on Fox averaged 2.166 million viewers in the overnight ratings, which was up from last week's 2.051 million. SmackDown also did a 0.6 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic, which was No. 2 for the night.

    The main event of SmackDown saw Bryan and Uso clash in a cage match, with the stipulation that Bryan would face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Fastlane in the event of a victory.

    Bryan pulled off the win by forcing Uso to tap out to the Yes Lock, meaning Reigns will have to go through Bryan at Fastlane before facing Edge in a Universal title match at WrestleMania 37.

    SmackDown also saw the continuation of the friendly rivalry between SmackDown Women's champion Sasha Banks and 2021 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair, with the pair set to face off at WrestleMania.

    Belair won a singles match against Shayna Baszler, but a clash between Sasha and Reginald outside the ring nearly cost her the match.

    The Boss slapped Reginald after the match and later rejected him, which led to Nia Jax showing some interest in Carmella's former sommelier.

    Another intriguing segment on SmackDown saw Murphy seemingly attempt to ingratiate himself to Seth Rollins months after breaking away from him. Murphy tried to impress Rollins by facing Cesaro, but Cesaro was victorious.

    Other SmackDown results included King Corbin beating Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins defeating Sami Zayn and Dominik Mysterio beating Chad Gable.

       

