AEW Revolution 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
All Elite Wrestling promised a massive signing, an industry-shaking surprise Sunday night at Revolution, its first pay-per-view of 2021 and a show headlined by an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for its world title.
The event, a blockbuster airing on B/R Live, featured championships at stake, title opportunities up for grabs and Sting's first match in six years.
What went down on the explosive broadcast and how will it affect the brand moving forward?
Find out with this recap of AEW Revolution, complete with grades and analysis for every match as they happened.
Riho and Thunder Thosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker and Maki Itoh
With Rebel unable to compete following an attack at the hands of Nyla Rose, Dr. Britt Baker introduced her replacement: Japan’s Maki Itoh. The duo battled Thunder Rosa and Riho in tag team action to kick off the night’s festivities as part of The Buy-In.
After a brief back-and-forth between Baker and Riho, the doctor bailed out of the ring, avoiding a showdown with familiar foe Rosa and tagging Itoh into the bout. Rosa and Itoh exchanged jarring strikes before Rosa dropped Itoh face-first into the top turnbuckle. From there, she delivered a wheelbarrow slam, driving Riho into Itoh for a near-fall.
The babyface momentum ended when Rebel interjected herself in the proceedings, proving she was not as injured as she let on. Itoh looked for a headbutt to Riho and missed, but Baker retained control of the match for the heels by working over the former AEW women’s world champion.
Rosa received the tag from Riho after several moments and exploded into the match, teeing off on both opponents. She delivered a butterfly suplex to Baker and added a senton for a near-fall. Baker recovered, delivered a sling blade to Rosa and Itoh followed with a headbutt for a near-fall of her own.
A stunner by Rosa to Itoh allowed her to tag Riho into the match, just in time for the action to break down. All four competitors landed signature offense, including a Super Delfin-inspired tornado DDT by Itoh. She followed with a single-leg Boston Crab moments later, forcing Riho to grit her way to the ropes to force the break.
After a double headbutt left both Riho and Itoh reeling, Baker tagged in and delivered an Air Raid Crash for two. Rosa entered the match and, after Baker crashed into Rebel, nearly scored the win with the Death Valley Driver. Riho wiped Itoh out at ringside and Rebel interfered again, this time blasting Rosa with her crutch to the head, allowing Baker to pick up the pinfall victory.
Result
Baker and Itoh defeated Rosa and Riho
Grade
C+
Analysis
There was a lot to like about this one, including Itoh’s opportunity to star in the States, but the argument can also be made this went entirely too long.
It lost some of its substance the longer it went before the finish gave Baker a much-needed victory. Rebel timed the crutch shot perfectly, Rosa sold it well and the heels earned a big win.
As fun as it was to see Itoh in this spot, it was interesting to see Jade Cargill watching from ringside just days after she was one of the most buzzed-about performers in the industry. Would she not have been a better option to fill in as Baker’s partner and be highlighted here, following up her blockbuster victory Wednesday night?
Either way, an energetic match that stretched just a bit too long to retain its build, this was a great teaser for the rest of the show.
AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF
Driven by revenge after Chris Jericho and MJF attacked their father, AEW world tag team champions The Young Bucks took the fight to their challengers early and often in the opening contest of the Revolution pay-per-view.
A heads-up play by Jericho, bringing Nick Jackson back- and head-first into the ring apron, turned the tide in The Inner Circle’s favor. Wardlow made his presence felt on a couple of occasions, allowing Jericho and MJF to retain control of the bout, this time as they beat down Matt Jackson.
The heels delivered a double, standing vertical suplex, continuing their concentrated assault of Matt while his wife, Dana, watched from ringside. A hot tag to Nick sparked the babyface comeback, which included a destroyer piledriver to MJF for two.
The Bucks channeled Impact Wrestling’s Motor City Machine Guns with a modified Made in Detroit for a near-fall. The heels answered in the form of the Liontamer by Jericho on Nick. Matt tagged in, unbeknownst to Jericho, but Le Champion simply transitioned into the same hold on the fresh man.
MJF scored a series of near-falls on Matt, who kicked out of everything thrown at him, including a baseball shot to the back by Jericho. MJF’s piledriver failed to put him down, much to the dismay of the loudmouthed heel, and Matt tagged Nick back into the match.
Stereo crossbody blocks wiped the challengers out but Nick could not put Jericho down for the three-count. Wardlow attempted to interfere but ate an errant Judas Effect by Le Champion. The Bucks delivered a BTE Trigger for a near-fall on Jericho, but MJF broke it up.
The Bucks uncorked a series of superkicks to the challengers and finished Jericho off with the Meltzer Driver for the successful title defense.
Result
The Young Bucks defeated Jericho and MJF
Grade
B+
Analysis
Jericho and MJF threw everything they had at the Bucks, including a baseball bat and repeated interference from Wardlow, but the champions’ thirst for vengeance proved too much for the challengers.
This was an action-packed match, with solid storytelling throughout, and a picture-perfect finish. The Bucks just obliterating MJF with superkicks until he had slobber pouring from his mouth was a great spot and the springboard spike tombstone piledriver that put away Jericho was appropriately vicious.
The right team went over as the Bucks can move onto the winner of the Casino Tag Team Royale while Jericho and MJF have the potential nuisance named Sammy Guevara to deal with yet.
There may have been other matches that would have been better suited for the opening spot but this was a perfect example of the energetic, fast-paced action you can expect from the show.
Tag Team Casino Royale
Order of entry is selected by lottery.
Two tag teams will start the match.
Every 90 seconds, a new team will enter the match.
Individual eliminations occur when a competitor is thrown over the top rope and both feet touch the floor.
Tag Teams are eliminated when both competitors have been ruled out of the match.
The match will continue until there is only one competitor/team remaining.
The winning team will earn a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championship.
Rules for the Casino Tag Team Royale are as follows:
The Dark Order’s Allan “V” Angels and Pres10 Vance kicked off the match with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall, The Natural Nightmares. Santana and Ortiz joined the fray next, eliminating Angels. Matt and Mike Sydal were out next, followed by Stu Grayson and Evil Uno.
Mike Sydal joined Angels on the floor, the next man eliminated, as Dark Order dominated the action in the ring. Santana rocked the opposition, though, regaining some momentum for The Inner Circle’s entrants. The Gunn Club’s Austin and Colton entered next and wasted little time taking a page from their father, Billy’s, playbook with picture-perfect dropkicks.
Santana eliminated Matt Sydal with a pump kick, knocking him to the floor. (Sydal Brothers eliminated)
“Pretty” Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi entered the match next, teeing off on the Gunn Club. The Varsity Blonds’ Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison hit the ring like a ball of energy, targeting Bononi. Austin Gunn dropped Avalon with a Fameasser and sent him packing, over the top rope and to the floor. The Gunn Club continued their roll, attempting to dump Bononi.
Marshall eliminated The Gunn Club before jumping over the top rope himself and walking out on partner Rhodes, essentially ending The Natural Nightmares. (The Gunn Club eliminated)
Bear Country’s Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson entered next, using power and tenacity on the opposition, including Grayson, who they sent to the floor. Jurassic Express’ Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus entered to a huge pop. Jungle Boy sent Ortiz to the floor, followed by Santana, and Luchasaurus finally dumped Bononi. (Santana and Ortiz and Avalon and Bononi eliminated)
Jack Evans perpetrated the elimination of Vance despite not being involved in the match, while Marko Stunt helped eliminate Evil Uno. (Both Dark Order teams eliminated)
The Butcher and The Blade and Private Party entered next, the former dispatching of Rhodes, followed by SCU’s Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian. (Natural Nightmares eliminated) As Luchasaurus was about to send them both packing, Bear Country eliminated the mask-wearing big man. Butcher and Blade dumped Bear Country. (Bear Country eliminated)
Death Triangle’s Pac and Rey Fenix entered the ring and immediately sent Marq Quen and The Blade to the floor. John Silver and Alex Reynolds entered to a thunderous ovation and eliminated Isiah Kassidy. (Private Party eliminated) Daniels and Kazarian eliminated Butcher. (Butcher and Blade eliminated)
Fenix sent Daniels to the floor while Jungle Boy and Reynolds battled on the ring apron. Reynolds got the lesser of that battle and landed on the floor. Pac delivered a back suplex to Kazarian, sending him to the floor. (SCU eliminated)
Fenix and Pac’s team remained intact, with Jungle Boy and Silver representing their respective teams.
Silver and Pac teed off on one another with jarring strikes, the former getting the best of his opponent with hard kicks to the chest. Pac used Silver’s momentum against him, though, delivering a snap German suplex. Silver staved off elimination from Pac but Fenix added a kick that sent him packing. (Silver and Reynolds eliminated)
Almost poetically, Jungle Boy proceeded to use Pac’s momentum against him, sending him to the floor. Jungle Boy delivered a poison rana and Fenix answered with a rebound kick. A clothesline followed and Death Triangle earned the win. (Jurassic Express eliminated)
Result
Death Triangle won
Grade
C+
Analysis
There was some great action and solid storytelling to be had throughout this match, but battle royales are already convoluted and messy enough without adding more rules and bodies to the mix.
There were rapid-fire eliminations to clear out room, featuring teams that never really had a shot at winning.
So why were they involved?
Among the biggest takeaways was the split of The Natural Nightmares, which will likely see Marshall turn heel and feud with Dustin Rhodes. Jungle Boy turned in another star-making performance late, Fenix wowed and John Silver and Alex Reynolds again showed why they should be a top-tier team in the AEW tag division.
With all of that said, this is a match that should probably be put back in mothballs or, at the least, reconfigured to make things less messy. For starters, one teammate’s elimination should lead to the departure of the unit, since the idea of tag team wrestling is working as one for a unified goal.