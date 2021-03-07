AEW Revolution 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

With Rebel unable to compete following an attack at the hands of Nyla Rose, Dr. Britt Baker introduced her replacement: Japan’s Maki Itoh. The duo battled Thunder Rosa and Riho in tag team action to kick off the night’s festivities as part of The Buy-In.

After a brief back-and-forth between Baker and Riho, the doctor bailed out of the ring, avoiding a showdown with familiar foe Rosa and tagging Itoh into the bout. Rosa and Itoh exchanged jarring strikes before Rosa dropped Itoh face-first into the top turnbuckle. From there, she delivered a wheelbarrow slam, driving Riho into Itoh for a near-fall.

The babyface momentum ended when Rebel interjected herself in the proceedings, proving she was not as injured as she let on. Itoh looked for a headbutt to Riho and missed, but Baker retained control of the match for the heels by working over the former AEW women’s world champion.

Rosa received the tag from Riho after several moments and exploded into the match, teeing off on both opponents. She delivered a butterfly suplex to Baker and added a senton for a near-fall. Baker recovered, delivered a sling blade to Rosa and Itoh followed with a headbutt for a near-fall of her own.

A stunner by Rosa to Itoh allowed her to tag Riho into the match, just in time for the action to break down. All four competitors landed signature offense, including a Super Delfin-inspired tornado DDT by Itoh. She followed with a single-leg Boston Crab moments later, forcing Riho to grit her way to the ropes to force the break.

After a double headbutt left both Riho and Itoh reeling, Baker tagged in and delivered an Air Raid Crash for two. Rosa entered the match and, after Baker crashed into Rebel, nearly scored the win with the Death Valley Driver. Riho wiped Itoh out at ringside and Rebel interfered again, this time blasting Rosa with her crutch to the head, allowing Baker to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result

Baker and Itoh defeated Rosa and Riho

Grade

C+

Analysis

There was a lot to like about this one, including Itoh’s opportunity to star in the States, but the argument can also be made this went entirely too long.

It lost some of its substance the longer it went before the finish gave Baker a much-needed victory. Rebel timed the crutch shot perfectly, Rosa sold it well and the heels earned a big win.

As fun as it was to see Itoh in this spot, it was interesting to see Jade Cargill watching from ringside just days after she was one of the most buzzed-about performers in the industry. Would she not have been a better option to fill in as Baker’s partner and be highlighted here, following up her blockbuster victory Wednesday night?

Either way, an energetic match that stretched just a bit too long to retain its build, this was a great teaser for the rest of the show.