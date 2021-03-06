    Video: The Rock Thanks Father Rocky Johnson in HCA Trailblazer Award Speech

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2021

    FILE - In this April 5, 2018 file photo, Dwayne Johnson attends the 2018 LA Family Housing Awards in West Hollywood, Calif. Johnson announced the birth of his third daughter Monday, April 23, on Instagram. He showed off a chest full of tattoos in a hospital snap with his latest addition, Tiana Gia Johnson. It’s his second daughter with partner Lauren Hashian. He also has a 16-year-old daughter with his former wife, Dany Garcia. He said Hashian labored like a “rock star.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
    Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

    Legendary WWE Superstar and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson thanked his late father, Rocky Johnson, in an acceptance speech Friday.

    The Rock was accepting the Hollywood Critics Association Trailblazer Award via Zoom, and during his speech, he dedicated it to his father and referred to him as a true trailblazer:

    While The Rock said his relationship with his father was "complicated" and featured plenty of "tough love," he credited Rocky with being a trailblazer because of his ability to "change behavior" and his commitment to "send people home happy."

    Johnson, who died last year at the age of 75, was indeed a pioneer in the world of professional wrestling, and he was one of the first major Black stars in the industry. He, along with Tony Atlas, won the WWE World Tag Team Championship in 1983 and held them for more than 150 days.

    The Rock followed in his father's footsteps, becoming one of the biggest stars in WWE history. He parlayed that success into a massive career in Hollywood.

    Those unfamiliar with the relationship between The Rock and his father have gotten a taste of it recently by watching the NBC comedy series Young RockThe series details The Rock's childhood, his relationship with his parents and how he went on to become a football star at the University of Miami before achieving Superstar status in the world of professional wrestling.

    Young Rock feels like an ode to Rocky in many ways, and The Rock continued to show his appreciation for his father in an important moment Friday.

