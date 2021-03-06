Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns, Murphy Returns, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Friday's edition of SmackDown did not live up to the enormous hype the blue brand has carried in recent months. The booking seemed to lack focus, with multiple segments stretched far too long.

However, there was a massive bright spot in the form of Daniel Bryan. The Planet's Champion has looked spectacular lately, working at his best on the Road to WrestleMania. He and Jey Uso stole the show in the main event.

Apollo Crews has also been an integral part of recent SmackDowns. He cut his best promo yet, but the moment was marred by the presentation. His heel persona is too quickly molding into a stereotype on a level that could ruin his best efforts.

Murphy made his return without much to show for the effort. He teased returning to Seth Rollins' side despite everything that happened before he left, and he found himself on the wrong end of a squash.

The first match announced for WWE Fastlane on March 21 was Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler putting the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair again. This continues to show WWE's aversion to building the women's tag team division organically.

SmackDown was dominated by important moments, building toward the final major WWE show before WrestleMania. Not all of it was good, but there was plenty to learn from.