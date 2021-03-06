Bleacher Report's AEW Staff Predictions for Revolution 2021 Match CardMarch 6, 2021
Bleacher Report's AEW Staff Predictions for Revolution 2021 Match Card
- Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF (AEW Tag Titles)
- Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Death match)
- Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy (Big Money match)
- Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami (AEW Women's Championship)
- Brian Cage and Rickey Starks vs. Sting and Darby Allin (Street Fight)
- Cody vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster (Ladder match)
- Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy
- Tag Team Casino Battle Royale
- Graham "GSM" Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@Donald_Wood)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Phil Lindsey (PL) (@PhilDL616)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
The first All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view of 2021 takes place Sunday, and management has put together a card that has a little bit of everything.
We will see several match types, three title bouts and, hopefully, a few surprises. Here is a look at the final card for Sunday's event:
Let's see how the Bleacher Report staff members think everything will go down. Here's our lineup of contributors:
Jeff J
Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy
Q: What is the best version of Matt Hardy? Is it Big Money Matt, Broken Matt, V1 or gimmick-free Matt?
Broken Matt had the most success and creative energy of all the personas. The Broken gimmick turned pro wrestling into a multiverse. You have to commend him for maximizing his intellectual property and becoming the best version of himself. I am partial to Matt Facts, though.
Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy
Q: Is AEW using Miro better than WWE used Rusev?
Wake me up when Miro isn't involved in any more wedding angles and has a marquee feud in AEW. We forget Rusev was a three-time US champion and reached peak popularity with Rusev Day.
Did WWE capitalize off of his buzz? No. Has AEW used him better in the short time he's been there? To me? Not yet.
If AEW pushed Miro similar to Lance Archer, who received world and TV title shots within a few months, then I might lean more toward yes. I do like Miro leaning into his gaming hobby, showing a more authentic personality. He's on the right track.
Graham Matthews
Young Bucks vs. Jericho and MJF
Q: What would you rather see, The Inner Circle break up or MJF oust Jericho to take over the group?
I'd much rather see Inner Circle break up, as I feel the group ran its course a while ago. The whole purpose of the faction was to ensure Jericho held on to the AEW World Championship, but he lost it more than a year ago. It's high time everyone involved moved on to bigger and better things, especially Santana and Ortiz, who have been criminally underutilized.
Casino Battle Royal
Q: If you could pick one tag team to push into the tag title scene from this match, which team would it be and why?
I'd push Private Party toward the tag title picture. They have had a decent run in AEW, but considering they beat The Young Bucks clean on the second episode of Dynamite, they should be bigger deals. The recent heel turn and alliance with Hardy was a step in the right direction, and rekindling their rivalry with the Bucks, this time over the titles, should be next.
Phil Lindsey
Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami
Q: What was your overall opinion on the quality and presentation of the AEW Women's Eliminator Tournament? Who stood out the most?
On the whole, the AEW Women's Eliminator Tournament was tremendous. Just about every match delivered, especially on the Japan bracket. It's easy to say Maki Itoh was the breakout star of the event, but Ryo Mizunami's journey to the finals was a blast to watch.
Every round she pulled off an upset, and by the end, it was hard not to root for her. It was also nice to see Nyla Rose re-establish herself as a threat, picking up wins over Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. Hopefully this tournament becomes a staple for the company because this was its best display of women's wrestling to date.
Brian Cage and Ricky Starks vs. Sting and Darby Allin
Q: On a scale of 1-10, what is your level of excitement for Sting's first match in AEW?
Seven. I'm not that interested in seeing Sting wrestling again, but I'm curious to see how AEW pulls this off. Sting deserves a chance to finish his career on his own terms, and I believe that AEW will handle his run carefully. If nothing else, the production value will be good because the company continues to treat him like one of its biggest stars. Hopefully this also a way to showcase how good Starks and Allin are in the ring.
Donald Wood
Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley
Q: How do you think mainstream wrestling fans will react to an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch?
Honestly, this championship match is not for mainstream fans. While the outlandish nature of an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch could have some casual fans tuning in for the train-wreck aspect of the bout, this is an homage to a different time in wrestling. Older people who enjoyed tape-trading in the 1990s know about Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling and Atsushi Onita, and this could bring back many lapsed fans. Wrestling is a variety show, and AEW has the full spectrum covered.
Cody vs. Sky vs. Penta vs. Archer vs. Caster
Q: On a personal level, whom do you want to see win this match?
As much as Penta and Archer need better storylines and deserve a huge showcase, no one in AEW has been more misused than Scorpio Sky. As one of the most physically gifted athletes in the world, Sky should be fighting for the TNT Championship on a regular basis. With the ladder match stipulation set up to showcase a talent like Sky, he should walk out of the PPV as the new No. 1 contender.
Chris Mueller
Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF
Q: What would you rather see, The Inner Circle break up or MJF oust Jericho to take over the group?
I think breaking up the group is the best option, but there is no denying how entertaining MJF could be with Santana and Ortiz as his backup. Jericho and Jake Hager can remain buddies and reunite with Sammy Guevara for a six-man tag at some point to settle everything once and for all.
Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley
Q: How do you think mainstream wrestling fans will react to an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch?
This is going to be controversial. Half of the fans are going to call it unique and the most entertaining thing they have ever seen, while the other half will deride it as an embarrassment to the industry. Even if it ends up being as good as it possibly can be, it won't please everyone because it is so different from what we usually see. One thing is for sure, it is going to be a hot topic Sunday.
Predictions
- Young Bucks (JJ, GM, PL, CM) vs. Jericho and MJF (DW)
- Omega (DW, JJ, GM, PL, CM) vs. Moxley
- Page (DW, GM, PL, CM) vs. Hardy (JJ)
- Shida (DW, GM, PL) vs. Mizunami (JJ, CM)
- Cage and Starks vs. Sting and Allin (DW, JJ, GM, PL, CM)
- Cody vs. Sky (DW, JJ, PL, CM) vs. Penta (GM) vs. Archer vs. Caster
- Miro and Sabian (JJ, PL, CM) vs. Taylor and Cassidy (DW, GM)
- Tag Team Casino Battle Royale: Top Flight (DW, JJ), Private Party (GM), Santana and Ortiz (PL, CM)
All respondents' predictions are represented by their initials next to their choices.