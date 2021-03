Bleacher Report's AEW Staff Predictions for Revolution 2021 Match Card

1 of 6

Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy

Q: What is the best version of Matt Hardy? Is it Big Money Matt, Broken Matt, V1 or gimmick-free Matt?

Broken Matt had the most success and creative energy of all the personas. The Broken gimmick turned pro wrestling into a multiverse. You have to commend him for maximizing his intellectual property and becoming the best version of himself. I am partial to Matt Facts, though.

Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy

Q: Is AEW using Miro better than WWE used Rusev?

Wake me up when Miro isn't involved in any more wedding angles and has a marquee feud in AEW. We forget Rusev was a three-time US champion and reached peak popularity with Rusev Day.

Did WWE capitalize off of his buzz? No. Has AEW used him better in the short time he's been there? To me? Not yet.

If AEW pushed Miro similar to Lance Archer, who received world and TV title shots within a few months, then I might lean more toward yes. I do like Miro leaning into his gaming hobby, showing a more authentic personality. He's on the right track.