Bleacher Report's AEW Staff Predictions for Revolution 2021 Match Card

3 of 6

Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami

Q: What was your overall opinion on the quality and presentation of the AEW Women's Eliminator Tournament? Who stood out the most?

On the whole, the AEW Women's Eliminator Tournament was tremendous. Just about every match delivered, especially on the Japan bracket. It's easy to say Maki Itoh was the breakout star of the event, but Ryo Mizunami's journey to the finals was a blast to watch.

Every round she pulled off an upset, and by the end, it was hard not to root for her. It was also nice to see Nyla Rose re-establish herself as a threat, picking up wins over Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. Hopefully this tournament becomes a staple for the company because this was its best display of women's wrestling to date.

Brian Cage and Ricky Starks vs. Sting and Darby Allin

Q: On a scale of 1-10, what is your level of excitement for Sting's first match in AEW?

Seven. I'm not that interested in seeing Sting wrestling again, but I'm curious to see how AEW pulls this off. Sting deserves a chance to finish his career on his own terms, and I believe that AEW will handle his run carefully. If nothing else, the production value will be good because the company continues to treat him like one of its biggest stars. Hopefully this also a way to showcase how good Starks and Allin are in the ring.