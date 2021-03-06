NBA 3-Point Contest 2021: TV Schedule, Participants and Predicted Winner

3 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Predicting this event requires several elements—the biggest of which is luck. Beyond that, you can study everything from shot mechanics (quick, repeatable releases and forms that don't feature high jumps are ideal) and statistical success to shooting range (the two MTN DEW Zone shots worth three points each can decide the contest) and ignitability.

Chances are most formulas you chose will inevitably point back to Curry. But that's true most years, and he has only taken home the title once in six tries.

Three players not named Curry should have your attention, and not one plays in Boston. No offense to Tatum or Brown, but the crystal ball just isn't big on them in this event. Instead, it's interested in LaVine, Mitchell and Conley.

LaVine is having the best shooting season of the non-Curry contestants, ranking fifth overall with 120 triples. Mitchell has never been more accurate outside, and he should be fired up about everything from his frustrations with officials to the disrespect of the Utah Jazz at the All-Star Game draft. Conley has been waiting for his moment forever, and it's coming at a time when his outside shot is at its sharpest.

So who's the pick? Conley—and not for sentimental reasons.

He has been a better shooter for longer than all of his non-Curry competition. Conley's shot is short and sweet, which should help conserve energy and keep time on the clock. The 14-year veteran has also been around long enough to know his game inside and out, so he should know exactly where to place the money ball rack to maximize its impact.

Look for Conley to start his first All-Star experience with a bang.