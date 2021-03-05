    Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan WWE Universal Title Match Set for Fastlane PPV

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 6, 2021

    Roman Reigns presents the best coach award at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
    Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

    Daniel Bryan will take on Roman Reigns for the WWE universal title at the March 21 Fastlane pay-per-view after defeating Jey Uso in a steel cage match Friday evening on SmackDown.

    With Reigns watching ringside, Bryan took down Uso after executing a butterfly suplex into a Yes Lock for the submission win.

    Bryan attacked Uso multiple times throughout the night, including at the beginning of the show and while Uso was being interviewed backstage:

    Eventually, the two met in the cage, but Uso got the advantage early with his cousin watching:

    Uso looked like he would have the upper hand after pulling off the Samoan Drop:

    However, it wasn't meant to be as Bryan will now get his title shot.

    Edge, the 2021 Royal Rumble winner, awaits the universal titleholder at WrestleMania 37, which will take place in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

