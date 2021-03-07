Every Top NFL Free Agent's Biggest Red Flag

0 of 11

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Free agency is an exciting time in the NFL, and this year's foray into the open market will be no different. When the market opens March 17, several top-tier players will be on their way to new homes. While they'll bring along hope and high expectations, even the best pending free agents will also carry a red flag or two.

There's no such thing as a sure thing in free agency, as former Pro Bowl players like Le'Veon Bell and Jadeveon Clowney have recently shown. Whether it's because of injury risks, inconsistent production, player age or questions about scheme or supporting-cast dependency, every free agent has some bust potential.

Here, we'll examine the biggest red flags of this year's top pending free agents. We'll examine the 10 top free agents according to NFL.com—those who have not been franchise-tagged—and identify the biggest red flag for each.

Some red flags are bigger than others, but none of them should be ignored.