Obi Toppin, Anfernee Simons, Cassius Stanley to Give HBCUs Dunk Contest Winnings

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend will be supporting historically Black colleges and universities as well as COVID-19 relief and awareness for communities of color.

The Slam Dunk Contest in particular will be geared toward HBCU donations, with each participant in the three-player field playing for a school.

On Friday, Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated relayed news regarding the schools each player will represent.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons will be representing Alabama State. Indiana Pacers guard Cassius Stanley will be playing for Charles Drew University of Medicine and New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin will look to win more money for York College.

A total of $50,000 will go toward the HBCU each player represents, and an additional $100,000 will go toward the winner's HBCU.

Per an NBA press release, AT&T will also be donating $40,000 to the winner's school and $30,000 each for the runners-up. They will also donate $5,000 per dunk to HBCU student initiatives via the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Per the release, the donated funds will give "financial support that will benefit students, faculty or programs that address emergency aid, technology needs, food insecurities and mental health services exacerbated by the pandemic."

This year's contest will take place at halftime of the All-Star Game, which is scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in Atlanta.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The NBA family has also notably committed to providing over $3 million toward HBCUs and supporting communities of color impacted by COVID-19.