Broncos' Von Miller Won't Be Charged After Police Investigation

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller won't face charges stemming from an ongoing police investigation, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared a statement about the decision from the district attorney's office:

This comes after Kieran Nicholson of the Denver Post reported on Feb. 23 that the Parker Police Department turned over its investigation to the Douglas County District Attorney's office.

Mike Klis and Kevin Vaughan of 9News reported on Jan. 15 that Miller was under criminal investigation.

"We're not commenting on nature of the allegations," a Parker Police spokesperson told Klis and Vaughan. "We haven't completed the investigation."

Per ESPN's Jeff Legwold, the investigation would be turned over to the District Attorney's office if it was determined "a crime has occurred."

The Broncos issued a statement about the situation, via Legwold: "We are aware of an investigation involving Von Miller and are in the process of gathering more information."

Miller missed the entire 2020 season after suffering a dislocated peroneal tendon during practice on Sept. 8, six days before Denver's regular-season opener. The 31-year-old has a $17.5 million team option on his contract that the Broncos have until March 16 to pick up.