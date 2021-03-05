WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from March 5

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

With a little more than two weeks until WWE Fastlane on March 21, management needs to light a fire under its own butt and start booking some matches.

Friday's SmackDown was not hyped too much in advance. In fact, WWE only announced two segments before the show.

Daniel Bryan faced Jey Uso inside a Steel Cage. The Yes Man has been in a feud with Uso and Roman Reigns for a little while, and this week gave Bryan another chance to prove he is one of the blue brand's best.

We also saw Bianca Belair take on Shayna Baszler. These two will be opponents in a women's tag title bout at Fastlane, so Sasha Banks and Nia Jax could find themselves in the ring next week.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's SmackDown.

