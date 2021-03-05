Report: Panthers' Taylor Moton Likely to Be Tagged; Long-Term Contract Possible

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Offensive tackle Taylor Moton is expected to remain with the Carolina Panthers, though it's unclear if he will receive a long-term contract extension this offseason.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com), the Panthers will likely use their franchise tag to retain Moton for the 2021 season.

Rapoport noted the Panthers and Moton's representatives will continue to negotiate a long-term deal, but "the tag is likely to come down if a long-term deal isn't struck in the next four days."

The expectation since the season ended is that the Panthers would use their franchise tag to keep the 26-year-old. Franchise-tag values for 2021 have yet to be determined by the league, but Over the Cap projects the value for offensive linemen will be $14.5 million.

It's unclear what a long-term deal for Moton might look like. Kevin Cole of Pro Football Focus estimates that he could be in line for a contract worth around $16 million per season after posting three consecutive seasons in the top 12 of wins above replacement among tackles.

Spotrac projects the Panthers will have $37.16 million in cap space, assuming a $185 million salary cap.

Moton has emerged as an essential piece of Carolina's offensive line since being selected in the second round of the 2017 draft. The Western Michigan product has appeared in all 64 regular-season games over the past four seasons, including 48 straight starts since 2018.