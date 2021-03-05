    Kings Trade Rumors: Marvin Bagley III Receiving Minimal Interest amid Struggles

    Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) controls the ball during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Sacramento Kings power forward Marvin Bagley III is reportedly receiving "minimal" interest ahead of the NBA trade deadline on March 25.

    Sam Amick and Jason Jones of The Athletic reported Friday that Bagley, the second overall pick in the 2018 draft, is "up for discussion in trade talks," but the Kings have struggled to find interested suitors.

    Bagley hasn't lived up to expectations across his first three NBA seasons.

    The 21-year-old Duke product has shown improvement offensively during the 2020-21 campaign, averaging 14.1 points on 50.0 percent shooting in 34 appearances. He's also knocking down one three-pointer per game while connecting on 37.0 percent of shots beyond the arc.

    The 6'11" big continues to have trouble at the defensive end, however, which is the main reason he ranks 50th out of 76 qualified power forwards in ESPN's real plus-minus.

    Bagley has recorded a negative defensive box plus-minus in all three of his seasons with the Kings, including a minus-2.9 mark so far in 2020-21, per Basketball Reference.

    That said, it's a bit surprising a non-contender hasn't shown more significant interest under the belief the 2018 ACC Player of the Year could have some untapped potential.

    The Arizona native was limited to 13 games last season because of thumb and foot injuries, but there have been enough positives in his offensive game this season to believe he can eventually grow into a much larger role.

    Perhaps a move to a different organization with a fresh coaching perspective and a new system could help him make similar strides in that aspect of the game.

    For a team that is not expected to contend this season and could put Bagley in a situation when expectations can be tempered initially, there's definite upside to taking a flier on him.

    Maybe now the word that the Kings are willing to trade him has gone public, the front office will start getting more calls leading up to the deadline.

