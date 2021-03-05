The Miz Challenges Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski to WWE Tag Team Match

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

The Miz dropped the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley on Monday's episode of Raw, but The A-Lister still has his sights set on a big match.

During an appearance on Yahoo Sports' The Rush, Miz was asked which athlete he would like to face in a wrestling match:

Miz challenged Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski to a tag team match against himself and longtime friend John Morrison.

Gronk is no stranger to the world of WWE, as he has made multiple appearances for the company over the years.

At WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, four years ago, Gronkowski got involved in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and help his friend, Mojo Rawley, win the match.

Last year, Gronk actually signed with WWE and served as the host of WrestleMania 36. He also beat Rawley for the 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania and held it for nearly two months before dropping it to R-Truth.

Gronk put his WWE aspirations on hold when he decided to return to the NFL after a one-year retirement. He joined Brady in Tampa after Brady decided to leave the New England Patriots for the Bucs in free agency, and the move paid dividends for both players.

Brady and Gronk led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs with Gronk scoring two touchdowns and Brady being named Super Bowl MVP.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Brady further cemented his status as the GOAT quarterback with his seventh Super Bowl win, while Gronkowski solidified his Pro Football Hall of Fame resume as well with his fourth Super Bowl win.

Miz and Morrison vs. Brady and Gronk would undoubtedly be a huge deal in WWE, although it is unclear if Brady has any interest in trying his hand at pro wrestling.

One celebrity match that could happen at next month's WrestleMania 37, however, is Miz and Morrison against Damian Priest and rapper Bad Bunny, who is the reigning 24/7 champion.

Miz and Morrison have had several run-ins with Bad Bunny, which would make them natural opponents for Bad Bunny's first true match should WWE decide to go in that direction.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).