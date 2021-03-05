    P.J. Tucker Rumors: 76ers Expected to Acquire Rockets Wing via Trade or Buyout

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2021

    Houston Rockets' P.J. Tucker reacts to hi3 point basket during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker is reportedly expected to end up with the Philadelphia 76ers this season.

    According to Tom Haberstroh of TrueHoop, "several rival executives" believe Tucker will either get traded to the Sixers for a second-round pick or sign with Philly after getting bought out.

    Tucker is a prime candidate to be moved since he can become a free agent at the end of the season and the Rockets are 14th in the Western Conference at 11-23.

    Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

    The Pistons are keeping Blake Griffin on the bench as they continue to explore trade opportunities for the six-time All-Star. The Cleveland Cavaliers are also holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him. 

    Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like Tucker, JJ Redick and George Hill could all be on the move to help contenders.

    For more NBA coverage, check out B/R's surprise landing spots for the league's top trade targets.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

