Stars Who Will Shine Brightest at AEW Revolution 2021

The 2021 edition of All Elite Wrestling's Revolution pay-per-view looks set to be one of the best shows in recent years, but it is the possibility of stars shining brighter than the rest that has the wrestling world so excited.

From Darby Allin getting the rub of working with a bona fide legend in Sting to Ryo Mizunami running the table in the Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament, Sunday's show is set up to let fresh faces shine bright.

Here are the wrestlers who will steal the show Sunday night.

Darby Allin

There are few Superstars on the AEW roster as enigmatic as Darby Allin. Between the face paint, the extreme stunts and the lack of fear, wrestling fans have gravitated toward Allin, and he is one of the most popular people in the sport.

At Revolution, Allin gets to team with a man who was described by many for years the exact same way: Sting.

While Team Taz should not be discounted—Brian Cage and Ricky Starks are two of the most talented performers around—Sunday's tag team match is a showcase for Allin because casual fans will be watching Sting closely.

Instead of squandering the moment, Allin will take all of the eyes there to watch Sting and focus them on him through his outlandish in-ring style and the daredevil approach to help the duo win the match.

Ryo Mizunami

For many fans, the first time they even heard Ryo Mizunami's name was when she was announced for the Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament. After a successful run to a championship match against Hikaru Shida, no one will forget her name.

Not only did Mizunami beat the likes of Maki Itoh, Aja Kong and Yuka Sakazaki to earn her place in the tournament finals, but she also managed to defeat Nyla Rose in shocking fashion on Dynamite to cement her spot in the championship match at Revolution.

The resulting match between Shida and Mizunami should be incredible, but there are questions about whether the challenger will walk away with the championship. After stunning onlookers on her way through the tournament, what better way to cement Mizunami as a top star than by having her beat Shida?

Jon Moxley

Since jumping from WWE to AEW in May 2019, no one has made a bigger impact on the wrestling world than Jon Moxley. As the wrestler of the year and a creative genius, fans can't wait to see his version of an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.

Add in the fact that this extreme stipulation is an AEW World Championship match, and Sunday's main event should have fans talking for a long time.

Not only is Moxley a well-known student of wrestling, but he is also going up against one of the greatest minds in the sport today in Kenny Omega. And given the champion's extensive knowledge of Japanese wrestling, this Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch could be a game-changer.

For years, wrestling has felt stagnant and boring. The infusion of hardcore action into the casual product should provide a much-needed spark. With the likelihood of interference through the roof, this matchup will be unforgettable.

