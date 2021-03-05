NBA All-Star Game 2021 Rosters: Starters, Reserves, Injury News

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Over the previous three NBA All-Star Games, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry have tried to lead teams past opposing squads captained by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Both were unsuccessful—Antetokounmpo in 2019 and 2020 and Curry in 2018.

This year, James, Antetokounmpo and Curry will be All-Star teammates. James selected the former All-Star captains with his first two picks in Thursday's All-Star Draft, and they will look to take down the opposing team captained by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant on Sunday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The NBA All-Star Game switched to this draft-style format in 2018, moving away from the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference matchup.

Here's a look at the rosters, followed by some of the latest injury news heading into All-Star Weekend.

NBA All-Star Game Rosters

Team LeBron

Starters

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Reserves

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Team Durant

Starters

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (captain, not playing because of injury)

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Reserves

James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers (not playing because of injury)

Latest Injury News

Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis are All-Stars, but neither will be in action Sunday night. Durant has been out with a left hamstring injury, which the Nets announced will keep him out until after the All-Star break. Davis has missed the Los Angeles Lakers' past nine games while dealing with calf and Achilles injuries.

The reason why Davis has been assigned to Team Durant is because his replacement (Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker) was drafted to that team. But as he won't get on to the court, there won't be a head-to-head matchup between him and Lakers teammate James.

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis was named as the replacement for Durant, and he was selected by James in Thursday's All-Star Draft. Durant's injury also moved Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum into the starters' pool, which led to his drafting by Durant.

Luka Doncic has missed the Dallas Mavericks' past two games because of lower-back tightness. However, Dallas coach Rick Carlisle told reporters that Doncic has been dealing with the ailment for more than two weeks but is still on track to play in Sunday's All-Star Game.

"It's just something where he needs to take a game," Carlisle said Wednesday.

Doncic was drafted to Team LeBron and will be starting in the All-Star Game for the second straight year. The 22-year-old guard is also participating in the Skills Challenge, which will take place Sunday evening prior to the All-Star Game.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard missed Tuesday's game against the Celtics because of back spasms. However, Leonard returned to Los Angeles' lineup for Thursday's matchup against the Washington Wizards, scoring 22 points in 32 minutes in a 119-117 loss.

While Leonard returned to action, his Clippers teammate and fellow All-Star Paul George missed Thursday's game because of dizziness he experienced during warmups. It's unclear whether that will affect George's status for Sunday.

If Leonard and George both play, they will be on opposing sides. Leonard is starting for Team Durant, while George is a reserve for Team LeBron.

James missed his first game of the season Wednesday night because of a left ankle injury. He had been listed as questionable because of the ailment for numerous games, but he's still expected to play Sunday, per Mike Trudell of Lakers.com.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson missed Thursday's game against the Miami Heat due to "irritation in his right fifth toe," but ESPN's Andrew Lopez reported that the 20-year-old forward is still expected to play for Team Durant in the All-Star Game.

"It's one of those things that's just continued to get a little bit worse," New Orleans coach Stan Van Gundy said, per Lopez. "Obviously, a lot of minutes [Wednesday] night and the whole thing. So it got worse. But it's been something that he's had."

There don't appear to be any other injury concerns regarding the rest of this year's All-Star players, and Thursday was the last day with games heading into the break. Following All-Star Weekend, the league begins the second half of the regular season Wednesday.