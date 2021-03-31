    Pelicans' Zion Williamson Reportedly Avoids Serious Thumb Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2021

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots a free throw in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in New Orleans, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson suffered a sprained thumb in a 115-109 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday, but ESPN's Andrew Lopez reported that he "avoided a serious injury" and "shouldn’t miss much—if any—time."

    Despite missing a game with a toe injury, the Duke product has been generally healthy this season. That stands in contrast to his rookie campaign when he played just 24 games due to a torn meniscus.

    Williamson made the All-Star Game this season and is averaging 26.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as a dominant force who can overpower defenders on his way to the rim and soar through the air when given the smallest opening.

    However, the 20-year-old is also the franchise building block in New Orleans, so the team may exercise even more caution than usual with any physical setback.

    Brandon Ingram will be tasked with serving as the go-to option if Williamson is sidelined, and Jaxson Hayes will likely see more time in the frontcourt.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Draymond: Women Athletes Need to Take Action on Pay Inequality

      Warriors star put out a string of Tweets about the women's pay gap in sports, and some women athletes responded ➡️

      Draymond: Women Athletes Need to Take Action on Pay Inequality
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Draymond: Women Athletes Need to Take Action on Pay Inequality

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Stephen A. Smith Reacts to Russ, Wife Nina's Response to Criticism

      Stephen A. Smith Reacts to Russ, Wife Nina's Response to Criticism
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Stephen A. Smith Reacts to Russ, Wife Nina's Response to Criticism

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Zion has sprained thumb, questionable vs. Magic

      Zion has sprained thumb, questionable vs. Magic
      New Orleans Pelicans logo
      New Orleans Pelicans

      Zion has sprained thumb, questionable vs. Magic

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Lonzo: I'm Happy to Be in NOLA

      Pelicans guard says he's happy he wasn't traded: 'I'm where I'm supposed to be'

      Lonzo: I'm Happy to Be in NOLA
      New Orleans Pelicans logo
      New Orleans Pelicans

      Lonzo: I'm Happy to Be in NOLA

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report