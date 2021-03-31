Pelicans' Zion Williamson Reportedly Avoids Serious Thumb Injury

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson suffered a sprained thumb in a 115-109 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday, but ESPN's Andrew Lopez reported that he "avoided a serious injury" and "shouldn’t miss much—if any—time."

Despite missing a game with a toe injury, the Duke product has been generally healthy this season. That stands in contrast to his rookie campaign when he played just 24 games due to a torn meniscus.

Williamson made the All-Star Game this season and is averaging 26.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as a dominant force who can overpower defenders on his way to the rim and soar through the air when given the smallest opening.

However, the 20-year-old is also the franchise building block in New Orleans, so the team may exercise even more caution than usual with any physical setback.

Brandon Ingram will be tasked with serving as the go-to option if Williamson is sidelined, and Jaxson Hayes will likely see more time in the frontcourt.