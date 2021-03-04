    Pelicans' Zion Williamson Ruled Out vs. Heat with Toe Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2021

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) against the Charlotte Hornets in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
    Derick Hingle/Associated Press

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will miss his team's game against the Miami Heat on Thursday because of toe irritation, the team announced

    While this is considered minor ahead of the All-Star break, injuries have generally been a concern for Williamson dating back to his days at Duke. He missed time during his lone season with the Blue Devils because of a knee sprain and again in his rookie campaign with the Pels thanks to a torn meniscus. However, he had appeared in all but one game this season heading into Thursday. 

    Perhaps the only major source of wariness about Williamson following his October 2019 surgery was whether his body could withstand the rigors of a full NBA schedule. 

    The Pelicans have played Williamson heavy minutes this season, and he has responded well. He's averaging 25.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 61.4 percent from the floor and is slated to be part of the All-Star Game this Sunday in Atlanta.

