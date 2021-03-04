Report: Zion Williamson Not Expected to Miss All-Star Game Despite Toe Injury

Eric Gay/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson missed his team's 103-93 loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday as he dealt with an irritation in his right fifth toe, but the injury won't keep him out of Sunday's All-Star Game, according to Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

Williamson, who is averaging 25.6 points and 7.2 rebounds through 34 games this season, was drafted to play on Team Durant during Sunday's game.

Thursday's game was the second one Williamson missed this season, but only the first in which an injury forced him to sit. He had an inconclusive test for COVID-19 in January and did not play against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Lopez.

But the toe injury is something that Williamson has been managing for some time, head coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters.

"It's one of those things that's just continued to get a little bit worse," Van Gundy said. "Obviously, a lot of minutes last night and the whole thing. So it got worse. But it's been something that he's had."

Williamson logged 38 minutes and 28 points in a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

After he makes his first All-Star Game appearance on Sunday, Williamson will have some time to get right. The Pelicans are back in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves next Thursday.