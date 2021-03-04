    Cade Cunningham Suffers Ankle Injury Late in Oklahoma State's Loss to Baylor

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2021

    Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2)points during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, March. 1, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
    Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

    Thursday's 81-70 loss to Baylor wasn't the only concern for Oklahoma State.

    As reporter Adam Zagoria noted, star Cade Cunningham suffered an ankle injury after stepping on Davion Mitchell's foot in the final minute of the game. He appeared to favor the ankle as he limped off the floor, which is surely worrisome for the Cowboys as they turn their attention to the postseason.

    Cunningham was a bright spot in defeat for Oklahoma State before he exited and finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists while shooting 10 of 19 from the field and 4 of 8 from three-point range.

    It was the type of balanced performance as he did a little bit of everything that underscored why he is a Player of the Year candidate and the potential No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft.

    He has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games, including when he exploded for 40 points, 11 rebounds and three steals during Saturday's victory over rival Oklahoma. He is the type of star player who can carry the Cowboys to great heights in the NCAA men's tournament even if they aren't a top three or four seed in a bracket.

    Oklahoma State doesn't get much of a break after losing to the No. 2 team in the country and will finish its regular season at No. 6 West Virginia this coming Saturday.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Whether Cunningham is available for that one will go a long way toward determining the outcome.

    The severity of the injury will also be a major factor in the team's postseason ceiling.

    Related

      Oklahoma State basketball: 3 takeaways from Cowboys' loss at Baylor

      Oklahoma State basketball: 3 takeaways from Cowboys' loss at Baylor
      Oklahoma State Basketball logo
      Oklahoma State Basketball

      Oklahoma State basketball: 3 takeaways from Cowboys' loss at Baylor

      Oklahoman.com
      via Oklahoman.com

      Okla. St. AD Holder to Step Down After 16 Years

      Okla. St. AD Holder to Step Down After 16 Years
      Oklahoma State Basketball logo
      Oklahoma State Basketball

      Okla. St. AD Holder to Step Down After 16 Years

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      College Basketball Picks for Thursday 🤑

      (FanDuel)

      College Basketball Picks for Thursday 🤑
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      College Basketball Picks for Thursday 🤑

      The Duel
      via The Duel

      Pro Basketball League to Launch and Pay HS-Aged Players

      Pro Basketball League to Launch and Pay HS-Aged Players
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Pro Basketball League to Launch and Pay HS-Aged Players

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report