Jimmy Butler's 29 Power Heat to Win over Pelicans with Zion Williamson Injured

The Miami Heat are rolling right into the All-Star break.

Miami completed its season sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans with a 103-93 win in Thursday's showdown at the Smoothie King Center. Jimmy Butler and Kelly Olynyk led the way for the victors in Bam Adebayo's absence, helping the Heat improve to 18-18 overall and 7-1 in the last eight.

Solid showings from Brandon Ingram and Steven Adams were not enough for the Pelicans, who fell to 15-21 on the campaign and 1-4 in the last five with Zion Williamson out nursing a minor toe injury.

Notable Player Stats

Jimmy Butler, F, MIA: 29 PTS, 9 AST, 3 REB, 3 STL

Kelly Olynyk, F, MIA: 18 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 4-of-5 3PT

Brandon Ingram, F, NO: 17 PTS, 9 AST, 5 REB, 2 STL

Steven Adams, C, NO: 15 PTS, 5 REB

Jimmy Butler Takes Over With Game on Line

Adebayo was an important absence, but Miami is better equipped than many teams to deal with such a missing piece.

After all, the big man was not Miami's leading scorer in any of its previous seven games. Rather, Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn (twice), Butler (twice), Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic led the Heat in scoring the last seven games, underscoring the offensive versatility across the roster.

That balance was on full display out of the gates, as Olynyk appeared ready to threaten for a triple-double in the early going when he caught fire from deep, served as a facilitator and battled the Pelicans frontcourt for rebounds.

He wasn't the only one creating for his teammates with Butler attacking the lane and either scoring at the rim or dishing out when New Orleans collapsed on his penetration.

Butler was essentially playing point guard when he was on the floor, and the Pelicans had no answer when he drove the basket. He scored or got to the free-throw line when the help didn't come and racked up the assists when the help did come.

He also had to rescue his team in crunch time.

While Miami led by double digits for much of the contest, New Orleans trimmed the deficit to two points in the fourth quarter. All Butler did is score the next two baskets to create breathing room, convert an and-1 from the outside and hit a three as part of a stretch of four straight field goals for the Heat to put the Pelicans away.

Pelicans Never Overcome Initial Deficit

Zion generates most of the headlines in New Orleans and for good reason, but his absence at least provided an opportunity for some of the other impact players to make a statement against the defending Eastern Conference champions.

Ingram and Lonzo Ball figured to lead the effort, but the home team looked lost on the offensive side without its All-Star in the early going.

It scored a mere 15 points in the entire first quarter, putting it in a hole from the start and forcing it into catch-up mode for the entire game. Part of the issue was Ball's struggles from the outside, which was more reminiscent of the early portion of his career rather than his 39.6 percentage from deep this season.

Ingram kept the Pelicans within striking distance with fewer shots because of his passing ability, especially since Miami made it a point of getting the ball out of his hands without Williamson on the floor.

Adams also provided a scoring presence around the rim, which at least made up for some of Zion's missing production. A half-court heave from Josh Hart to end the third quarter also kept New Orleans within single digits and gave it a chance to win down the stretch.

Even though they climbed to within two points in the fourth quarter with some help from Kira Lewis Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker off the bench, the early hole was simply too much for the Pelicans to emerge from with Butler taking over in crunch time.

What's Next?

Both teams return to action from the All-Star break with home games on March 11 when the Heat host the Orlando Magic and the Pelicans face the Minnesota Timberwolves.