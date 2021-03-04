B/R NBA Staff: Did LeBron or Kevin Durant Draft the Better 2021 All-Star Team?

0 of 7

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

In a league where the world's best talent is on display night in and night out, there's something extremely relatable about watching All-Star Game rosters come down to a school-yard-style draft.

If you've ever played pickup in the park, you know the drill: Show up, pick your captains, and then your captains decide your fate.

It's unlikely your fate ever landed you on either LeBron James' or Kevin Durant's team—but you get the idea.

As the NBA All-Star Game continues to evolve, the draft continues to own the pre-weekend spotlight, and since 2019, fans have tuned in, debated and critiqued how the best basketball captains on the planet make their selections.

On Thursday, LeBron and KD built their squads for the 2021 All-Star Game on TNT, and Bleacher Report asked six writers to break down which superstar deserves the early W based on first impressions.