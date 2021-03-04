    Michael Jordan's Signed, Game-Worn Air Jordan 1s from 1985 to Be Auctioned

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021

    The Nike Air Jordan logo is shown in front of the Niketown store in downtown Portland, Ore., Monday, June 27, 2011. Nike Inc.'s fourth-quarter net profit rose 14 percent to beat expectations as the company's sales improved around the globe. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Any pair of game-worn Air Jordans is going to be worth quite a pretty penny. 

    Throw in the fact Michael Jordan signed them in 1985 and presented them as a gift to a top prospect's grandmother while trying to convince said prospect to attend North Carolina, and the price is going to be even higher.

    Oh, and the shoes are the iconic Air Jordan 1s.

    That is the situation for the current pair of shoes up for bidding at MEARS Online Auctions. The website and TMZ Sports also delve into the backstory in which North Carolina head coach Dean Smith attempted to use Jordan to recruit this prospect to join the Tar Heels.

    The recruit's grandmother met Jordan in Chicago after a Bulls game, and His Airness signed the shoes for her while talking up North Carolina. Rather incredibly, the effort didn't work, as the player did not join the Tar Heels.

    The grandmother kept the shoes until she died, and they were gifted to an unknown person.

    They are now up for sale, and the auction ends Saturday.

    MEARS suggested the shoes should be valued at approximately $3.6 million.

