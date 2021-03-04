Brett Favre on Deshaun Watson Criticism: I Was Wrong for 'Not Knowing' Facts

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Brett Favre took back his criticism of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's reported trade request in an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast Wednesday.

"When I made those comments, I also said, 'I don’t know all the details.' Honestly, in fairness to Deshaun, or anyone in that situation, it’s probably best that I didn’t make the comments I made," Favre said (at the 1:08:00 mark). "I made them specifically based on the fact that, again, not knowing the details, which I think obviously is very important, so I’m wrong in respects to making comments without knowing the facts."

In February, Favre told Yahoo Sports that Watson should "let the chips fall where they may" rather than express his frustration with the Texans franchise.

"I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I'm not saying he's wrong," Favre said last month.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in January that Watson had requested a trade, several weeks after Schefter said Watson was frustrated with the team's process regarding the hire of longtime New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio as the team's new general manager.

Per Schefter, Watson proposed potential candidates to Texans owner Cal McNair, but the team did not consider those individuals and did not inform him that they were planning to move forward with Caserio.

When he clarified his comments Wednesday, Favre said he would take Watson's side if the team had "ask[ed] him to be involved in any shape or form."

At the end of February, Watson's intentions remained the same. ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Watson finally spoke to new head coach David Culley but informed him "that nothing has changed on his end and he still would like to be traded."

Watson signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension last summer.

The Texans, who traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the 2020 season, will also be without defensive end J.J. Watt, who was granted his release from the franchise after 10 seasons and went on to sign with the Cardinals.