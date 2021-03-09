Predicting Every MLB Team's Opening Day Lineup 1 Month Out

0 of 30

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The last major domino on the MLB free-agent market finally fell last week when Jackie Bradley Jr. signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, making this the perfect time for an updated version of our Opening Day roster predictions.

Two previous rounds of predictions were made on Jan. 8 and Feb. 12, and those earlier versions were chock-full of anticipated free-agent signings and hypothetical trades.

This time around, we're focusing solely on in-house talent to inform our picks for how each team will take the field on Opening Day.

Last season's lineup data from Baseball Reference, the projected roster from FanGraphs and a healthy amount of speculation went into compiling each team's batting order.

Let the debate begin.