Predicting Every MLB Team's 2021 Opening Day Lineup 2 Months Out

Shortly after the start of 2021, I predicted the Opening Day lineup for all 30 MLB teams, including forecasting where the remaining free agents would sign.

Some of those predictions came true. Marcell Ozuna, Michael Brantley and J.T. Realmuto re-signed with their respective clubs; Enrique Hernandez is now the Boston Red Sox second baseman; Freddy Galvis joined the rebuilding Baltimore Orioles.

Others did not. Nelson Cruz did not jump ship to the division-rival Chicago White Sox, George Springer will not be playing center field for the New York Mets next season, and Trevor Bauer is not going to be the Opening Day starter for the Los Angeles Angels.

With a flurry of activity over the past month and teams set to start reporting to spring training next week, now is the perfect time for an updated version of those predictions.

Last season's lineup data from Baseball Reference, the projected roster from FanGraphs and a healthy amount of speculation went into compiling each team's batting order.

Let the debate begin.