Predicting Every MLB Team’s 2021 Opening Day Lineup 3 Months Out

0 of 30

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The slow-moving MLB offseason means there is a wealth of talent still sitting in free agency, waiting to see where they will be playing in 2021.

That makes it a bit difficult to get a lay of the MLB land for the upcoming season without projecting where all of the available talent will sign.

Ahead, we've done just that, assigning all of the top remaining free agents to logical landing spots before predicting each MLB team's Opening Day starting lineup.

Last season's lineup data from Baseball Reference, the projected roster from FanGraphs and a healthy amount of speculation went into compiling each team's batting order.

Let the debate begin.