Ranking the Chances for Every MLB Team to Land Didi Gregorius in Free Agency

14. Houston Astros

A fit here is contingent on the Astros trading Correa, a possibility briefly floated earlier this offseason. No movement has occurred on that front, but if Houston flips him for prospects a year away from free agency, a contending Astros team would no doubt immediately search for a productive replacement.

13. Boston Red Sox

Gregorius and Xander Bogaerts shared the infield for Team Netherlands in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, with Bogaerts shifting to third base. In Boston, one of them would need to move to second base, and it would likely have to be Gregorius, as Bogaerts is an established star on a long-term contract. It's a stretch, but it's not impossible.

12. New York Mets

It's easy to envision a scenario in which the Mets add Gregorius, shift Andres Gimenez to the bench and move Amed Rosario into a utility role, where he sees some time in the outfield. It's also easy to envision Gregorius being relatively far down their list of priorities as they chase some of the market's biggest names.

11. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers will need to replace the versatile Enrique Hernandez if they don't re-sign him, and if any team is going to sell Gregorius on a utility role, it will be the defending champs. The New York Yankees brought DJ LeMahieu into a similar situation in 2019, and it was actually an injured Gregorius who opened the door for him to see regular playing time. He would also provide the Dodgers with a contingency plan if Seager walks in free agency next offseason.

10. Chicago Cubs

This is a similar situation to that of the Dodgers. Baez is destined for free agency after the upcoming season, and Gregorius would give the team a backup plan at shortstop while he gets regular time in a utility role in 2021. He could platoon with Nico Hoerner at second base while he continues to settle in and could man third base if Kris Bryant plays in the outfield or is traded.

9. Cleveland Indians

The inevitable Lindor trade does not mean the Indians are waving the white flag in 2021. In fact, with a rock-solid starting rotation, they should still be a factor in the AL Central and wild-card pictures even without the face of the franchise. With that in mind, they could sign Gregorius for less than the projected $19 million Lindor is set to earn in arbitration and still save money.

8. Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers have generally shied from the deep end of the free-agency pool, but they have made a few notable exceptions over the years. Orlando Arcia's stalled development has left shortstop as a glaring hole the past few seasons, and Gregorius could be a real difference-maker for a team on the fringe of contention.