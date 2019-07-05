Phillies' Odubel Herrera Suspended 85 Games for Domestic Violence Allegations

JESSICA GRIFFIN/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera received an 85-game suspension from MLB for domestic violence allegations brought forward by his girlfriend, Melany Martinez-Angulo, in May.

Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reported the update Friday and noted Herrera will not appeal.

Herrera was placed on administrative leave by the Phillies in late May while MLB investigated the situation. He last played May 26 in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Atlantic City Police Department released a statement May 28 saying Herrera was arrested May 27 and stating his 20-year-old girlfriend was found with "visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend," identified as Herrera.

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports reported prosecutors agreed to drop the simple assault charge, which carried the potential for six months in jail and a $1,000 fine if found guilty, if the 27-year-old Venezuela native completed an anger management course as Martinez-Angulo didn't want to press charges.

Although Herrera was not found guilty, the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy found in the MLB CBA gives Commissioner Rob Manfred the ability to hand out a suspension for "just cause."

The Phillies have 75 regular-season games remaining, which means Herrera will also miss the first 10 games of the 2020 campaign. He's ineligible for the 2019 playoffs should Philly qualify.

His five-year, $30.5 million contract keeps him under team control through 2023 with the final two seasons being club options.